Carmignac Gestion Has $183.15 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,730,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200,571 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $183,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 9,600,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,971. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

