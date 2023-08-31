Carmignac Gestion Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 291,393 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.44% of Barrick Gold worth $143,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Laurentian lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

GOLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 7,620,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,076,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -408.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.