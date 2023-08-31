Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120,297 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.20% of Stryker worth $214,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,277. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

