Carmignac Gestion Decreases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791,682 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 2.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.62% of KE worth $148,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 395,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,827,000 after buying an additional 1,694,802 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in KE by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 214,857 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 40,301,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435,524. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

