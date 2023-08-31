Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 602.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.05. 259,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

