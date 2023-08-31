Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 206.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 507,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,200. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

