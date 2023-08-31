Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 5,526 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,874. The company has a market capitalization of $911.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

