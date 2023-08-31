First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2,624.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 553,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

