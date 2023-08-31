Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,692 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 460,192 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beauty Health

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beauty Health news, Director Doug K. Schillinger bought 33,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Beauty Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 826,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,660. The firm has a market cap of $818.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

