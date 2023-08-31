Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

FULT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

