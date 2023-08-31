Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,674. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

