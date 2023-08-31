Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Cytek Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTKB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,850,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,215,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,150. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

