Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 670,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,885. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

