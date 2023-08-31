26,534 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,618. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.