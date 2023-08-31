Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 48,261 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 1,606,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

