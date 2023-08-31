Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,618 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average daily volume of 1,101 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Immunovant Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 2,189,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,308. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,141. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

