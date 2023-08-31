UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,679 call options on the company. This is an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 3,443 call options.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 9,964,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,215. UBS Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

