Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declines By 5.3%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 581,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Herc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.14. 204,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Herc has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herc will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

