Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 803,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,440. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

