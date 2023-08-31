FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 2.0 %

FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 285,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 12.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLNG shares. TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

