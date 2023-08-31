FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 285,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 112.36%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FLNG shares. TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
