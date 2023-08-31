First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FDTS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.