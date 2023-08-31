AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $12.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. 547,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,234,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

