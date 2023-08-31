HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $571-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.60 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.03) EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp
HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005 over the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.