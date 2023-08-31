Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.242-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 1,527,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.