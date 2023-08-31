ViewRay (VRAYQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ VRAYQ traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 913,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,770. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.