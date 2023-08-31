Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,803 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

ACB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,138,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,876. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 30.47% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

