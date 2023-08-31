Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 31st (ALLY, ALPN, BABA, BFRI, BIDU, BLRX, CBAY, CHWY, CONN, COO)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 31st:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $420.00 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $365.00 target price on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

