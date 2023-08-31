Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 31st (AWK, BZ, DB, DG, DNNGY, EGT, EGTYF, ERO, GOTU, MCFT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 31st:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $132.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.35.

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$33.00.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.32.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

