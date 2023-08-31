Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,832,000 after buying an additional 3,182,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 217.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 100,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $385,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 6,116,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 436.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.