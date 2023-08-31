Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of International Seaways worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.08.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,875. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

