Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2,432.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,817,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,716. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.