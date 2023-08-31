Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,569 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,625,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,784 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.