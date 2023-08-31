Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 8,443,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,038,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.