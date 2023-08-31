Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.87 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,147 shares of company stock worth $10,145,721. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.26. 1,950,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

