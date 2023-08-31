Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 89,677 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 96,426.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $54,353,900. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 8,264,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,695. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

