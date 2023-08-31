Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 850,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,050. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

