Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 83,731 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Ovintiv accounts for 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 241,924 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 3,707,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Get Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.