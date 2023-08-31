Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 988,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,944. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

