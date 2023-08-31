1623 Capital LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Etsy makes up about 3.3% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.57. 2,584,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,808. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $8,014,974 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

