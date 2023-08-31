Haverford Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. AON accounts for 2.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AON by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $333.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.21 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

