Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,511. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.18.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

