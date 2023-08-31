5,000 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 250,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,603. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

