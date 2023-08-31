1623 Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

1623 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for approximately 2.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Block by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,470. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

