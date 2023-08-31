The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is 1623 Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

1623 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 5.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 6,675,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,217,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

