Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 9,109,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,008,591. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

