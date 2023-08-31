Sector Gamma AS Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 90,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,467 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.82. The stock had a trading volume of 463,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,117. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.64 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

