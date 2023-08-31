Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 835.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,437 shares during the period. Vicor makes up 1.0% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Vicor worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,991 shares of company stock worth $875,527 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Vicor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VICR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.77. 335,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,803. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

