Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 4.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average of $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.