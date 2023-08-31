Haverford Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

