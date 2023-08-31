Sector Gamma AS Purchases 55,737 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,737 shares during the quarter. Vir Biotechnology comprises about 0.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $2,894,674.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,401,458.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $2,894,674.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,032,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,401,458.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $6,418,454 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 827,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

